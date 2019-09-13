The Canton Friendship Festival Board has announced the winners of the 2019 photo contest.

CANTON — The Canton Friendship Festival Board has announced the winners of the 2019 photo contest.

First place winners are

Newborn-12 months: Liam Gillette, son of Boston Gillette and Ashley Oliver

1-3 years: Cam Yocum, son of Zac and Courtney Yocum

4-6 years: Gavin Hughes, son of Katlyn Ault and Trey Hughes

All photos will be displayed in the Merchant’s Building from Wednesday, Sept. 11 through Saturday, Sept. 14.

Any photos that did not have an envelope should be picked up by Saturday afternoon.

A total of 20 pictures were entered this year, and the Festival Board would like to thank all of the participants’s families. The Festival Board would also like to give a big thank you to the local banks for letting them set up the photos in their lobby areas — Bank of Farmington, TBK Bank, CEFCU, MidAmerica and Ipava State Bank.