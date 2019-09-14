Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines is announcing his bid to run for a 6th consecutive term with the Fulton County Coroner’s Office.

CANTON — Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines is announcing his bid to run for a 6th consecutive term with the Fulton County Coroner’s Office. He has pulled petitions and is gathering the required signatures to get placed on the ballot.

Coroner Hines started as a deputy coroner under the late Ron Pavley and continued until the unfortunate death of Jim West in 1999. He fulfilled the unexpired term of Mr. West and west elected in the next election in 2000.

“I am proud to serve the county as coroner,” Hines said. “The unfortunate part of this job is there is never any ‘good’ meetings with the families I serve but I hope that the burden they have carried has been easier to navigate through. We live in a great county and every office needs to be represented in the highest standard.”

He has been trained by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board and a member of the Illinois Coroner’s and Medical Examiners Association. He continues to expand his knowledge through education through these groups.

“I have a good network of forensic pathologist and toxicology labs and a terrific relationship with all the law enforcement agencies in the County. The unsung heroes in my eyes though are always the fire departments who have given me assistance over the last several years.”