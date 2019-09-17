Ipava State Bank has purchased the building at 4606 N. Prospect Road in Peoria Heights (previously Noir restaurant).

PEORIA HEIGHTS — Ipava State Bank has purchased the building at 4606 N. Prospect Road in Peoria Heights (previously Noir restaurant). The acquisition, which was finalized in mid-August, gives ISB a presence in six communities within central Illinois.

The new ISB location at 4606 N. Prospect Road will consist of a Trust & Wealth Management office and a loan production office, expected to be open by year end. The top floor has been leased to a non-profit organization.

“This purchase is about timing and the perfect fit,” said Joe Dietz, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ipava State Bank. “We believe the expansion of our Trust & Wealth Management services into the Peoria area is a natural extension of our long-standing trust business.”

Leading the new Trust & Wealth Management office in Peoria Heights will be Steven Cook, Financial Advisor. Joining ISB from Edward Jones where he worked as a Financial Advisor since 2016, Cook resides in Metamora with his wife, Kelsi. They have been married since 2010 and have three children: Sean, 5; Reagan, 4; and Elijah, 2. His hobbies include traveling with his family and playing golf.

Sheera Degroot, ISB Trust Operations Assistant, will also be based in the new office. Degroot worked as a Branch Office Administrator at Edward Jones for the last eight years. She resides in Pekin and has three children: two daughters, Regan, 26, and Morgan, 20; a son, Elijah, 14; and one grandson, Roran, 3. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, playing the piano, and making glitter houses.

“In a competitive banking environment, Ipava State Bank rises to the top for one key reason — our people,” said Lewis Pigg, President of ISB. “We focus on the customer instead of just transactions, and bringing Steven and Sheera on board will continue our commitment to relationship banking. We are happy to welcome these well-respected professionals to our team.”

Ipava State Bank has been serving individuals and businesses in central Illinois communities since its inception in 1902. Located in Canton, Ipava, Lewistown, Astoria, Washington, and now Peoria Heights, Ipava State Bank products and services include mortgages, construction loans, a wide selection of commercial services, and a Trust & Wealth Management division. The bank has grown from a small number of employees when first established to over 40 employees today. For more information about the bank, visit www.ipavastatebank.com.