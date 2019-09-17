WIU Summer Dean’s List includes Fulton County students

MACOMB-A total of 227 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2019 Summer Dean's List. The total includes 31 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.

To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).

Fulton County students named to the list include the following:

Farmington

Katherine G. Friedrich (Senior)

Grace Carolyn Long (Senior)

Ipava

Kylie Crouse (Senior)

Rachel Mari Ragle (Junior)

Marietta

Kathryn Ann Curry (Senior)