LEWISTOWN — Fulton County Circuit Judge Thomas B. Ewing has announced that the Illinois Supreme Court has certified the Fulton County Drug Court. Members of the Special Supreme Court Advisory Committee for Justice and Mental Health Planning, along with the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts (AOIC), completed a review of the application and the policies and procedures of the Fulton County Drug Court. The review included an on-site visit to the Drug Court and observation of staffing, court proceedings and interviews with members of the Drug Court.

Drug Court is a voluntary program for certain individuals charged with non-violent drug and alcohol offenses. The program incorporates intensive individualized treatment plans and recovery programs, increased levels of community supervision that enables participants to become productive, responsible citizens in our community.

Specialty Courts, like Drug Court, reduce the ripple-effect cost of these offenses, hold participants accountable for their conduct and prevent repeat offenses.

By entering the Drug Court program, many offenders avoid the revolving door of prison, where many offenders come out better criminals without any rehabilitation.

Since its inception in 2011, Fulton County Drug Court has had 26 successful graduates.

Successful programs, such as Fulton County Drug Court, can help these offenders turn their lives around and become productive community members.