GALVA — One of the first things Jeff Hawes did when he moved into the executive dean's office at the East Campus of Black Hawk College this summer was hang up a picture he had found in storage. It's a photograph of the entire faculty and staff taken on the occasion of the East Campus' 25th anniversary in 1992-93.

"To me, they represent a culture that has always been this campus," Hawes said in an interview with the Star Courier.

Jeffry Hawes, with 12 years on the faculty of the college’s vaunted agriculture department, was named executive dean of the East Campus July 1 by the Board of Trustees restoring the position to full-time status for the first time in five years. Since 2015, when vice president for the East Campus Chanda Dowell was terminated by the previous BHC president, the position had been filled by an administrator from BHC's Moline campus who continued to have duties there.

"I'm excited to be here and looking forward to great things (for Black Hawk College and the East Campus community)," said the Galva resident and self-described fiscal conservative, who still drives his blue 1997 Jeep Wrangler with 350,000 miles to work every day.

His primary responsibility is direct oversight of the agriculture and vocational programs at the East Campus including agriculture, equine science, welding, automotive and ag mechanics. He also works collaboratively with the deans of transfer and career programs at the Moline campus in all areas other than agriculture, including liberal arts and sciences and career and technical education. He also networks with BHC administrators in the areas of academics and community and adult education. Hawes said the alignment between the two campuses, somewhat strained at times in recent years, is the best it may ever have been. Tim Wynes replaced Bettie Truitt as president of Black Hawk College July 1 of last year and recent elections have put three new members on the BHC Board of Trustees resulting in better district-wide representation.

Under Hawes leadership, decision-making involves more than one person.

"You get input (on an issue proposal or problem) from faculty, staff, students, trustees, and, anyone whose thoughts and opinions might be useful," said Hawes comparing the process to a concentric (from the Latin word concentricus meaning "together") circle.

"I am not the final determiner. You rely on networking and communication," he said. "Part of my job is also to be the external face of the East Campus in the community."

To that end, Hawes has joined both Kewanee Rotary and Kiwanis clubs for weekly contact with what's happening locally, and to participate in the organization's community service activities. He also hopes to mend strained relations which arose in recent years with area school superintendents by attending their upcoming monthly meeting. Their concerns about having a full-time executive dean at the East Campus, the dual credit/dual enrollment program and other issues of concern to them will be addressed. Hawes, who taught high school ag in Michigan for eight years and served six years on the Galva School Board, also has several ideas that he thinks will help both the college and the high schools including the Illinois Board of Higher Education's "Grow Your Own" initiative as a way to address a severe teacher shortage facing all public schools in Illinois.

"We need to be exploring how to move forward with ideas and conversations," he said.

Hawes was born and raised on a farm his family still owns near Quincy, Mich. When he completed work on his Ph.D. in the College of Agriculture at Michigan State University, where his primary emphasis was ag business and economics, Hawes wanted to teach. "Teaching was my first calling," Hawes said. A professor at MSU, Atkinson, Ill., native Dr. Michael Woods, suggested he look for a job "at a place like Black Hawk East," where Woods was an alumnus. Hawes visited the East Campus, was immediately impressed with the faculty, students, facilities and atmosphere and moved his family to Galva where he and his wife, Katherine, raised their three children, Lauren, now a student at the University of Illinois; Michael, now a junior at Galva High School; and Natalie, a sixth grader at Galva Elementary.

Hawes was hired in 2006 to teach horticulture at BHE and built the East Campus' first greenhouse. He also taught ag business, math and computer applications over the years. Hawes has coached horticulture and quiz bowl teams for BHE's consistently successful entries in NACTA (North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture) competition. He was involved in the founding of a Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter at BHE last year and worked with local 4-H and FFA programs increasing the number of judging contest hosted at the East Campus from 4 to 10. He has served as ag department chair, a position to which ag instructor Drew Cotton was appointed as his successor.

"I will really miss teaching," said Hawes. "I loved the students and the classroom, but I took this job (executive dean) because I think I can do more for students, and the East Campus, here."

It could be the size, or a rural setting all-to-itself, but Dr. Hawes knows all about the "culture" of pride, dedication, achievement and students first approach he saw in the 25th anniversary staff photo which has existed since the East Campus was founded 52 years ago. Now, he sees his job as capitalizing on that culture to guide today's Black Hawk College East Campus and its students into the future that awaits them.



