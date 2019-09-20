BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The CWC Lady Bulldogs completed their three-BDC match week with a 25-23, 25-16 win over the Hamilton County Lady Foxes on Thursday. CWC went 2-1 for the week with an earlier win over Edwards County and a loss at Johnston City.

CWC and Hamilton County had met last week at the NCOE Invitational with the Lady Foxes emerging victorious. Early on it seemed there might be a repeat, as the rematch didn’t start out well for the Lady Bulldogs when they fell behind the Lady Foxes 7-0 in Game 1. Frankie Hayes finally broke CWC into the scoring column with a kill and the Lady Bulldogs climbed back into the game, reaching their first tie at 12-12 on several service points by Mariah VanMatre. The game remained close the rest of the way and CWC took their first lead at 21-20 on an serve by freshman Luci Stubblefield. The game was last tied at 23-23 before the Lady Bulldogs closed it out with a kill from Sydney Lucas and an ace by Marley Mallow.

Game 2 was played close until CWC started to pull away late. A big kill from Jessica Smith put them up 18-14. Later, three points in a row of Lucas’ serve had the Lady Bulldogs up 24-16 and they closed out the victory on a dig from Mallow, a set by Karson Kays and a kill from Smith.

“We would have liked to have gone 3-0 on the week but we re-grouped after our loss and got an important win tonight,” said CWC Coach Penny Gunter. “It’s always a good match-up with Hamilton County and we’re happy to get this win during Homecoming week.”

Varsity stats vs. Hamilton Co.

Player, Points, Aces, H/T, Kills, Blocks, Sets, Asst., Digs

Karson Kays, 2, -, -, -, -, 52, 18, 4

Luci Stubblefield, 5, -, -, -, -, -, -, 3

Mariah VanMatre, 10, 4, 18, 5, 2, -, -, 2

Marley Mallow, 8, 2, 8, 3, -, 2, -, 6

Sydney Lucas, 7, 1, 15, 7, -, 2, -, 15

Jessica Smith, -, -, 10, 7, 3, -, -, -

Frankie Hayes, 2, 2, 7, 2, -, 11, 3, 2

The Freshmen lost 14-25 and 21-25 making them 3 splits, 1 win and 3 losses. the JV lost 18-25, 19-25 making them 4-3 on the season. The Varsity won

25-23, 25-16 making them 8-3 on the season.

Freshmen Stats:

Scorers:

Chadessa Smith had 6 pts

Katelyn Niehaus, Jalyza Estapia, and Sophia Smith all had 2 pts each with Katelyn and Jalyza picking up 1 ace each.

Emma Frashier had 1 pt

Hitting:

Lily had 21 good hits with 7 kills and 10 good tips

Katelyn had 9 good hits with 1 kill and 7 good tips

Sophia had 5 good hits with 1 kill and 5 good tips

Jalyza had 4 good hits with 3 kills and 4 good tips

Chadessa had 4 good hits with 1 kill

Emma had 7 good tips

Blocks:

Lily had 3 touch blocks

Katelyn had 1 touch block and Chadessa had 1 touch block

Setting:

Emma had 64 sets with 12 assists

Chadessa had 5 good sets with 1 assist

Katelyn, Devani, and Lily all had 1 good set to add with Lily's resulting in an assist.

Digs:

Jalyza had 13 good digs

Lily Pollard had 11 good digs

Devani Mendonca had 7 good digs

Katelyn N had 6 good digs

Emma had 4 good digs

Sophia Smith had 3 good digs

Chadessa had 1 good dig

JV Stats:

Scorers:

Ella Wortman had 7 pts with 2 aces

Luci Stubblefield had 4 pts

Greyson had 3 pts with 1 ace

Katelynn Miller had 1 pt

Hitting:

Jessica had 24 good hits with 11 kills and 7 good tips with 1 tip kill

Lily had 6 good hits with 2 kills and 2 good tips

Katelynn M and Ella both had 3 good hits each

Jalyza had 1 good hit with 3 tips

Emma had 4 good tips

Greyson had 3 good tips

Blocking:

Jessica, Lily, and Katelynn M all had 1 direct block

Setting:

Emma had 51 good sets with 15 assists

Greyson had 10 good sets with 2 assists

Lily had 1 good set

Digs:

Greyson and Jalyza had 10 good digs each

Luci had 7 good digs

Lily had 5 good digs

Madison Strong had 4 good digs

Ella had 2 good digs

Jessica Smith and Emma each had 1 good dig