LEWISTOWN — Farmers face unforeseen hazards every day. Especially when working around grain bins. Corteva Agriscience is committed to communities and embraces safety in all they do. Having the proper rescue tools and training can be the difference between life and death for rural first responders rushing to save someone trapped in a grain bin. Corteva Agriscience Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, is providing a grain rescue tube to the Lewistown Fire Protection District.

The proper rescue tools and training can be the difference between life and death for rural first responders rushing to save someone entrapped in a grain bin. The grain tube is made of six panels that slide into place around the victim. Once inserted, the tube halts the flow of grain and relieves the pressure on the trapped individual. One cubic foot for grain weighs 50 pounds, and, without the tube, grain can continue to collapse the victim as fast as rescuers remove it.

Corteva is excited to partner with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) to provide 20 rural communities across the US with lifesaving grain rescue tubes. The danger of grain bins cannot be discounted. The National Education Center for Agricultural Safety to dedicated to preventing farming and ranching injuries. For NECAS-approved steps to help reduce grain bin accidents, visit www.necasag.org.