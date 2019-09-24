Agnes A. Adams, 77 of Aledo, IL, died Sunday September 22, 2019 at Unity Point Health-Trinity in Rock Island. Services are 2:30 p.m. Friday September 27, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services where memorials may be left to Fur-Ever Friends. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Agnes A. Adams, 77 of Aledo, IL, died Sunday September 22, 2019 at Unity Point Health-Trinity in Rock Island. Services are 2:30 p.m. Friday September 27, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services where memorials may be left to Fur-Ever Friends. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.



She was born October 13, 1941 in Lafayette, Indiana to Leo and Ruth Nichols Bell. She graduated from Wayne County High School in Monticello, Kentucky. She married Harold James Adams February 9, 1980 in Aledo, Illinois.



Agnes was employed in the x-ray department at the former Mercer County Hospital. She was later employed at Thatcher Plastics in Muscatine, Iowa.



She loved animals and enjoyed traveling.



She is survived by her husband: James; one son: Steve Gregory of Aledo; two granddaughters: Angela and Annie Gregory of Lees Summit, Missouri; two brothers: Tom (Patsy) Bell of Taylor Ridge, IL; and Mark (Doris) Bell of Reynolds, IL; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents.