Kewanee Park District officials believe they may have a relatively inexpensive fix to plug the leak in the Oasis Aquatic Center pool.

Workers have for weeks struggled to find the exact cause of the leak in the 23-year-old pool.

But a recent inspection, made after the pool was entirely drained, showed that most of the joints in the pool’s concrete structure have small “spider web” cracks emanating from them.

Brian Johnson, director of parks and recreation, said he had obtained an estimate of $15,000 to have all of those cracks sealed with an epoxy. The work would include pulling away all of pool’s jointed seals, such as the seam between the shallow and deep ends, and grinding the cracks.

He said it had been decided not to telescope the lines because the leak is not believed to be in the system around and below the pool.

“We believe we can do it for less,” Johnson said. “We’ve never done it before, we’re not pool people. The question is, ‘Is it going to hold?’”

Commissioner Jim Heberer suggested the district use a professional crew to do the joint-sealing work to ensure it is done correctly.

Johnson said the work would take three workers up to four days to complete.

“This is quite a process,” he said of the extensive work, before the board voted to allow Johnson to extend a work contract. Work likely won’t start until spring.

The district has also been in contact with the city seeking a reduction in its most recent water bill, which was around $9,000 because of the leak.











