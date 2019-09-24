Hello everyone, this is CEO member Jack Bettis with Thursday’s recap. Today CEO had the privilege to visit the Richland County Country Club. We first had the opportunity to hear from Curt Nealis about proper golfing etiquette. Curt covered things that we would need to know because so much business is conducted over a good match. Following this CEO got to have some hands on fun!We practiced our putting, as well as getting to hit some balls on the driving range. After this we all gathered in the club house to hear from guest speaker Mark Turnipseed. Mark covered subjects such as having good goals and the importance of networking. We can apply these lessons currently in our micro-business, as well as in our individual businesses in the future. We were all also pleasantly surprised to run into some of our investors, Avery and Mary Jo McKinney. Today was another great experience for CEO, and we can’t wait for more in the future!