Homecoming activities at Wethersfield High School are this week, culminating with a dance Saturday. The 2019 Homecoming Court is, front row, from left: freshmen attendants Yuki Li and Arthur Pratt; sophomore attendants Hannah Jagers and Tucker Forrest; and junior attendants Jasira Stevenson and Kale Nelson. Back row: FFA King and Sweetheart Cody Mosley and Hattie Rose; senior attendants Tevin Baker, Hope Bridgewater, Schuyler Melton, Destinee Jaquez, Isaiah Franklin and Paige Horrie. Homecoming Week highlights include skit night and the crowning of the king and queen on Thursday; the homecoming parade is at 1:15 p.m. and the announcement of the Homecoming Court is Friday (at 6:15 p.m., prior to the football game); and the dance at 8 p.m. Saturday.