A Dress For Every Girl offers free homecoming and prom dresses for any young lady in need.

CUBA-A Dress For Every Girl offers free homecoming and prom dresses for any young lady in need.

A ministry of and located in the Temple Baptist Church in Canton, it was started to help ensure young ladies who wish to attend homecoming or prom in the area are able to do so regardless of financial means.

Throughout the entire year they accept donations and those donations have grown from dresses to shoes, jewelry, purses, etc.

Others in the area also offer hair styling, make-up in addition to various extra services to help make sure a young woman feels like the beautiful person she should on such an important evening as homecoming or prom.

Now, one young lady is using her Senior English Project as an opportunity to help her peers.

Brianna Pool, a senior in Mrs. Postin’s English class at Cuba High School, has partnered with A Dress For Every Girl.

Sunday at American Grille in Canton, Pool will be collecting dresses after which she will present them to representatives from A Dress For Every Girl.

If making a donation, please make sure it is in good condition.

Said Pool, “They (A Dress For Every Girl) will collect those dresses, wash them, make sure they are nice and by January they’ll have them out for girls to come by and get them for free.”

To make a donation, stop by the American Grille Sunday, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.