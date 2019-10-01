Judith Goodson, 64,
of Fairfield passed away
at 9:15 a.m., Friday,
September 27, 2019 at
St. Vincent Hospital
in Evansville, IN. She
was born on January 28,
1955 in St. Louis, MO
the daughter of Harold
William and Mellicent
Bernice (Sanders) Baker.
Judy married Robert
C. “Bob” Goodson
on April 21, 1978. She
was a housewife and
a mother and enjoyed
playing on her tablet.
Judy is survived by her
husband, Bob of Fairfield;
two daughters, Bobbi
Goodson of Fairfield
and Nancy Oxford of
Carmi; two grandchildren,
Janessa Goodson
of Fairfield and Javier
Oxford of Carmi; five
sisters, Peggy Sanders of
St. Louis, Kathy McGill,
Lynda Cox and Gidget
Conner all of Norris
City, and Mary Flowers
of Carmi; five brothers,
Ronald and Harold Baker
both of McLeansboro,
Terry Baker of Carmi,
Glynn Baker of Prescott,
AZ, and Bryan Baker of
Norris City; and numerous
nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in
death by her parents, two
sisters,Rebecca Baker,
and Glynda Rash and a
brother, Donald Baker.
Graveside funeral
services and burial for
Judith Goodson, 64, of
Fairfield will be held at
11:00 a.m., Saturday,
October 5, 2019 in
I.O.O.F. Cemetery in
Norris City Visitation
will be after 9:00 a.m.
on Saturday, October 5,
2019 at Campbell Funeral
Home in Norris City. In
lieu of flowers, memorial
contributions may be
made in Judy’s memory
to Campbell Funeral
Home to assist the family
with funeral expenses