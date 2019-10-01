MACOMB – A Fall Career and Internship Fair will be held in the Western Illinois University Union Grand Ballroom from noon-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The event is being put on by the Student Development and Success Center and is open free to students and all academic majors. More than 60 companies will be recruiting during the fair for candidates both full-time employment and for internships.

A complete list of companies attending the fair can be found at student.services.wiu.edu/web-apps/CareerFairs.

Professional attire is required for the fair and attendees are also encouraged to meet with a Student Development and Success Center staff member to have their resume reviewed before the fair.

For more information about the fair, email careers@wiu.edu.



— Submitted by WIU News