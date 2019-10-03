The Illinois State Police stated

that Travis Vaughn (Barnhill)

age 39, was driving a 2006

Chevrolet Silverado East on

Illinois 14, when he slowed down

to turn on County Road 500 East.

Merle Langley (McLeansboro)

age 50, was following Vaughn

in a 2016 Dodge Ram and also

slowed down, when Jeremy

Rush (Springerton) age 43, failed

to slow down and rear ended

Langley with a 2016 Ford F-150,

pushing the Dodge into the back

of Vaughn’s Chevrolet.

The crash sent Rush’s truck

into a nearby creek. Both Rush

and Langley were airlifted to

local hospitals. Their was no

update in their conditions.

Vaughn was uninjured and

released at the scene, Rush was

cited for failure to reduce his

speed to avoid a crash.