The long-anticipated Bakersville Halloween event set for Saturday has been postponed to Oct. 19.

Event organizer Jacque Komnick said Friday that the postponement is due to soggy conditions at Baker’s Park and forecasted rain for Saturday.

“We are disappointed, so say the least,” she said.

She said organizers had been monitoring the event site all week and that by Thursday, the location was still waterlogged in several spots reserved for the event and parking.

“The grounds are just not in good condition, even if we don’t get more rain on Saturday,” she said. “The grounds right now are saturated.”

Komnick said the decision was made based because of safety considerations for participants and attendees.

She said the last Bakersville, held about 10 years ago, was canceled two hours into the event because of rain. She said organizers were fearful that scenario would be repeated.

“We want people to have wonderful memories of this,” she said. “We’ve all worked hard on this and want it to be amazing.”

She said the two-week postponement might be a blessing in disguise as organizers have more time to “prepare and perfect” the event.

She said the rain date was chosen in advance to not be in conflict with other area events.

The event features hayrack rides through the haunted Baker’s Park trail and performance skits. It is being put on by volunteers and is sponsored by the Kewanee Park District.

Jerry Nell, the former Kewanee parks director, started the annual hayrack ride through the park in the late 1980s. After he died in 1994, the event was continued by Brian Johnson, the current director, and went on for another 20 years.

About 10 years ago, when volunteers and interest started to dwindle, Johnson said he reluctantly pulled the plug.







