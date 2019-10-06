SPRINGFIELD – Following Governor Pritzker’s $230 million investment in the Quincy Veterans’ Home, included in the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) and the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) have announced plans for vendors forums to be held in two locations. These forums are being held in advance of the November 2019 Request for Proposal (RFP) issuance for the Construction of a New Nursing Home and Domiciliary at the Quincy Veterans’ Home, Friday, October 4,2019 Wednesday, October 9, 2019 10 am – 12 pm 10 am – 12 pm Southern Illinois University Edwardsville SeatGeek STADIUM Morris University Center, Conference Center 7000 S. Harlem Avenue 60 Hairpin Drive Bridgeview, Illinois 60455 Edwardsville, Illinois 62026

As the CDB transitions from completing the bridging phase of the Quincy design-build project, it is gearing up to issue an RFP to complete the design and construction of the new facilities to serve our nation’s heroes. Information on the plans for the design-build opportunity at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy will be presented to companies participating in the Forum.

The design-build construction delivery model is unique in that the quality and experience of the team is a weighted consideration in the selection process in addition to price and schedule. “Our veterans deserve the best and CDB is working hard to ensure we are creating an environment for the formation of high-quality teams by bringing together large, small and diverse vendors through these two events,” explains CDB Executive Director Jim Underwood.

The event will include a formal presentation where site plans, demolition, utilities, renovations, new construction, and the design-build process will be discussed. Attendees will obtain information on the prequalification and registration requirements to do business with CDB. A networking expo will follow the formal presentation, where contractors and architect/engineers interested in leading a design-build team will be hosting booths to connect with potential teaming partners. This will be a great opportunity for contractors, architects, engineers, subcontractors, consultants and for firms owned by minorities, women, and veterans.

Advance registration is open for attendees and exhibitors at dbquincyveterans.eventbrite.com.

“We are excited to reach this next step in the Governor’s $230 million investment at the Quincy Veterans’ Home,” said IDVA Acting Director Linda Chapa LaVia. “We encourage anyone interested in participating in the Quincy project to attend.”

The funds for the project at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy were part of the recently signed Rebuild Illinois capital bill. Industry experts are completing the design for the transformation of the campus to provide state-of-the-art care for Illinois’ veteran heroes.

The Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy is the oldest and largest in the state. It currently provides housing for 315 veterans.

The mission of Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is to empower veterans and their families to thrive. It provides high quality, skilled care at four veterans’ homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy, with a fifth coming online in Chicago. In FY18, IDVA and its team of Veteran Service Officers helped Illinois veterans, their dependents, and their survivors obtain more than $78 million in federal benefits.