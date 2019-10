CANTON — The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a Book Fair fundraiser at both the Graham Hospital and Graham Medical Group. It will be held in the Graham Medical Group’s Cardiac Rehab Education Room on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and at Graham Hospital on Friday, oct. 18 from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Proceeds will be used to benefit the Graham Hospital and Graham Medical Group Equipment Fund.