Viola Mae Hall, 77, of Carmi, passed away at 6:45 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at Wabash Christian Village. She was born in Evansville, IN on September 27, 1942 the daughter of John Quincey and Erva Melissa (Holt) Lamp. Viola married Jesse Lee Hall on February 14, 1965. She was a state social worker at the Department of Public Aid helping abused and neglected children for 37 years. Viola was a member of the Community Church in Carmi and served on the Guardian Center Board for 4 years. She really loved and enjoyed oil painting.

Viola is survived by her husband, Jess; son, Jeffery Scott Hall, of Carmi; two brothers-in-law, Billy D. Hall, of Michigan and Dr. John T. Hall, of Mt. Vernon, IL; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Jean Hall, of Mt. Vernon, IL and Patricia Ann (Gary) Hare, of Saginaw, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Jackie Keith Hall.

A graveside funeral and burial service for Viola Mae Hall, will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Bruce Chapel Cemetery in Carmi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Campbell Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in Viola's memory to The Guardian Center or the Community Church and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi.