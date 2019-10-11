The Canton Park District and Canton High School Thespian Club will hold Spook Trail 2019 at Lakeland Park on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

CANTON — The Canton Park District and Canton High School Thespian Club will hold Spook Trail 2019 at Lakeland Park on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Rain date is Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The non-scary walk, recommended for children up to 8-years-old, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Regular hours will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

It begins at Nagel Playground at Lakeland Park.

Donation is $1 (for all ages). Proceeds go to the CHS Thespian Club.

For more information, contact the Canton Park District at 647-7665.