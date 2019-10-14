A resident accused Mayor Elmer Littlefield of trying to get the resident’s wife fired from her job for posting a complaint on Facebook about city services.

During the Lewistown City Council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, John Hocking told the council his wife expressed frustration on Facebook July 25 regarding lack of street repairs in his area, stagnant water in his neighbor’s pool that is not being properly maintained and an apparent lack of maintenance to a fire hydrant on his street. The post drew more than 100 comments.

Hocking said that on Aug. 6 Littlefield went to a local bank, which is his wife’s, Shelley Hocking, employer, and showed the business’s vice president printouts of the Facebook post and comments.

“I don’t know why you did that but I’d like to know,” John Hocking directed at Littlefield. “What were your intentions in doing that?”

“It’s none of your business,” Littlefield replied, to which Shelley Hocking responded, “It is my business!”

“I have money at that bank, and if she wants to blast me then that’s that the …” Littlefield said.

Shelley Hocking then interrupted Littlefield to respond, “I didn’t blast you.”

“I believe this to be an ethics violation because I can assume that your intent was to hurt her,” John Hocking said. “I believe, Mr. Mayor, that you made an attempt to get her fired.”

“It was no intent to get anyone fired, that’s for sure,” Littlefield responded.

As for John Hocking’s complaints, it was noted that the portion of the soft street he is referring to is unable to be fixed because of the wear and tear it receives from garbage trucks.

Police Chief John Werland commented on the stagnant pool issue, saying that the city’s ordinances only mention old tires and buckets that are collecting water which makes it difficult to enforce the issue.

“We’ve never had to address a swimming pool that has become stagnant,” Werland explained. “That’s something that I think the council should look for to maybe changing an ordinance or adding an ordinance with a swimming pool where it needs to be properly maintained … It’s a really iffy thing that you guys may have to spell out.”