Authorities in Florida are warning parents about 15 social media apps they say are commonly used by child predators.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Department posted the notice after a 10-year-old girl was reportedly raped by a 22-year-old man she met on Snapchat.

The incident happened this month, according to Orlando TV station WOFL. Austin Altman allegedly drove to the girl's home, picked her up and then took her back to his residence, where he's accused of raping her.

The girl told sheriff's deputies she pleaded with Altman to stop the attack at least four different times.

Altman has been charged with sexual battery on a child and interference with custody. He was already on probation following an arrest for forced entry, a felony, in Sepember of last year.

The list of apps to monitor includes ones that are commonly known such as Whatsapp and Snapchat, as well as many that parents likely aren't aware of, including ASKfm, Badoo, Calculator% and Holla.

The warning from Pasco County authorities comes just weeks after the sheriff's department in Sarasota County also urged parents to keep a close eye on apps being used by their kids.

"In this digital world we live in, innocent children are far too accessible to predators," Sheriff Tom Knight told WOFL. "That is why, as parents, we have to get serious about prevention. Parents are the first line of defense and we will never stop reminding our community of that.”