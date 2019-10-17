The Avon Girl Scout Troop recently held 'Pumpkins for a Cause' at the Avon Fire Station Saturday, Sept. 28.

AVON — The Avon Girl Scout Troop recently held 'Pumpkins for a Cause' at the Avon Fire Station Saturday, Sept. 28. The troop had pumpkins set out and those in the area were able to give a free will donation to receive a pumpkin. According to Brownie leader and mother to second year Brownie, Rosie Nicks, Stephanie, the girls decided to do the pumpkin stand for charity.

Nicks said, "We couldn't decide which charity to donate to. We had a few in mind and took some suggestions from the girls as well and let the girls vote by ballot to decide."

From there, the decision was made to donate to Make a Wish.

How many pumpkins were available for purchase?

"There were 50 pumpkins available this year. Mostly the standard orange and white, but a few color wonders that were different colored or mixed. The pumpkins were grown in the garden of Donald and Teresa Harr, my parents and Rosie's grandma and papa. We had originally planted in hopes of having a couple for our house but they did so well we had more than we expected," explained Nicks.

The troop officially had $500 in donations from the pumpkin stand and they have already mailed that money off to Make a Wish Illinois over the weekend.

Now that the girls have finished with that event, they will move on to another exciting event.

"The girls will be going to Night in the Wild event held at Wildlife Prairie Park in November where they get to spend the night at the park and learn about the animals, do crafts, tour the park at night, make s'mores and more. The girls love this yearly event," said Nicks.

Others are welcome to join the girl scout fun.

Said Nicks, "Our troop meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the Fellowship Hall at the Federated Church on Main Street in Avon. Anyone can stop in and sign up or reach out to any of the leaders via Facebook and we can get you set up."

Other troop leaders include Lannette Jennings, Natalie Backstrom, Jody Janssen, Stephanie Thurman, and Haleigh Dare.