Red ribbon week takes a stand against drugs

Carmi-White County Schools
participates annually to take a
stand against drugs! The district
appreciates the Elks donating
Red Ribbons for all students and
staff to wear during the week. Red
Ribbon Week started when DEA
agent, Kiki Camarena, was kidnapped
and tortured to death in
Mexico. The DEA sent Camarena
to work undercover in Mexico to
investigate a major drug cartel.
In 1985, Camarena was found in
a shallow grave having been tortured
to death by members of the
cartel. In response, people around
the country wore red ribbons as
a symbol of their commitment
to raise awareness of the negative
effects caused by drugs in
America. Several coalitions were
formed in Camarena’s honor
and embraced his belief that one
person can make a difference. Red
Ribbon Week commemorates the
sacrifice that Camarena made
in an effort to create a drug free
world.
The district will also participate
in Unity Day on Wednesday.
Unity Day is a day where everyone
is encouraged to wear orange
to stand together against bullying
and UNITED for kindness, acceptance,
and being included.
Below are the daily activities for
RRW for each building. Please join
us in making a difference in our
community and taking a stand
against drugs and bullying by participating
in the daily activities!
Carmi-White County Unit # 5
Red Ribbon Week 2019
“Elect To Be Drug Free!"
Monday, Oct. 21-Friday, Oct. 25:
• District buildings will be decorated
with Red Ribbons.
• Elks donating Red Ribbons for
students and staff to wear.
Monday, Oct. 21st:
Pre-K/Washington: “Follow Your
Dreams-Don’t Use Drugs” - Wear
pajamas to show you’re drug
free!
Brownsville: “Follow Your
Dreams-Don’t Use Drugs” - Wear
pajamas to show you’re drug
free!
Lincoln & Jefferson: Elect to
be drug free and make your
DREAMS come true. Wear your
pajamas to school.
Jr/Sr High School: Across the
Decades, Elect to be Drug Free
- Wear your favorite decade
apparel.
Tuesday, Oct. 22nd:
Pre-K/Washington: “Elect to be
a Drug Free Citizen” – Show your
patriotism-wear red, white and
blue!
Brownsville: “Elect to be a Drug
Free Citizen” – Show your patriotism-
wear red, white and blue!
Lincoln & Jefferson: Elect to
keep drugs from turning your life
INSIDE OUT. Wear your clothing
inside out.
Jr/Sr High School: Elect to be
Drug Free. Wear Extreme Red in
Memory of Agent Kiki Camerena.
Wear Red and receive a donut
from White County States
Attorney, Denton Aud, the Sheriff
and Deputies, and the Carmi
Police Officers.
Wednesday, Oct. 23rd Unity Day:
Pre-K/Washington: “United
Against Bullying and Drugs”-
Wear orange in support of Unity
Day. We’re united for kindness,
acceptance and inclusion!
Brownsville: We are UNITED to
drug and bully free. Wear orange
to school.
Lincoln & Jefferson: We are
UNITED to drug and bully free.
Wear orange to school.
Jr/Sr High School- United to
be Drug and Bully Free. Wear
Orange in support of Unity Day
Thursday, Oct. 24th:
Pre-K/Washington:“From Head to
Toe, I’m Drug Free” - Wear crazy
socks and hat!
Brownsville: “From Head to Toe,
I’m Drug Free” - Wear a hat!
Lincoln & Jefferson- Elect to
make your future BRIGHT. Wear
neon colors to school.
Jr/Sr High School: Elect to make
your future Bright. Wear neon
colors to school.
Friday, Oct. 25th:
Pre-K/Washington: These Paws
Don’t Touch Drugs” – Show your
Bulldog Spirit in a drug free
community– Wear Maroon and
White!! Students will be able to
use face paint during the day to
show their Bulldog and drug free
spirit!
Brownsville: “These Paws Don’t
Touch Drugs” – Show your Beagle
Spirit in a drug free community–
Wear Maroon!
Lincoln & Jefferson: Vote Carmi-
White County drug free. Crazy
Maroon and White day.
Jr/Sr High School: Elect to
show your Bulldog Pride. Wear
Extreme Maroon and White.
Red ribbon week takes a stand against drugs
Carmi Rifle Club invites the
public to their annual open
range weekend on Oct. 18, 19,
20. The event is free. This is a
great time for sighting in firearms
for fall hunting season.
Anyone wanting to camp out
the nights of 18th – 19th are
welcome.
Primitive camping is
available, the only services
available are a spot to set up and
porta-potty.
The range will be open to the
shooting public from the evening
of Friday, Oct. 18th till 1
pm on Sunday 20th , at which
time the range will close for a
4-H shooting event. Eye and
Ear protection are required for
everyone on the firing range.
Saturday at 5 p.m. will be the
annual members meeting and
update followed by a pot luck
meal at 6 p.m.. Chris Tupper
of Tupper's Guns & Firearm
Repair in Grayville will again
be smoking some good meat.
Feel free to bring a dish and/
or dessert. Paper goods will be
provided. There will be a good
campfire going so bring lawn
chairs for some nice fellowship!
Annual open range weekend at Carmi Rifle Club
With Veterans Day quickly
approaching, we would like
to help our veterans get some
items they need. Washington
Attendance Center is having
a clothing drive to donate to
veterans at some of the local
VA clinics and nursing homes.
How can you help?
You can help by simply collecting
NEW sweatshirts,
sweatpants, insulated underwear,
socks, and/or slippers
in their original package
and bringing them to school
between October 28th and
November 8th. We will partner
with the Carmi Elks Lodge
#1652 to distribute the items to
veterans in Southern Illinois.
Any business or club who
brings in items will receive a
shout out from Washington
Attendance Center on our
Facebook page. If you have
any questions, please contact
Amy Whitley at 618-382-4631
or awhitley@carmischools.org.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR
SUPPORT!