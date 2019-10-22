The historic Cuba Christian Church, 215 S. 4th St., will hold its 16th annual Blessings Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

CUBA — The historic Cuba Christian Church, 215 S. 4th St., will hold its 16th annual Blessings Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event will include a breakfast bar (serving from 7 a.m.), home baked goods and candies, handcrafted items, gift baskets (for men, women and children), and attic treasures.

This is a great opportunity to begin your day with a delicious breakfast with friends and neighbors, and get a head start on your holiday shopping with lots of fun gift ideas to choose from.