CANTON — Knights of Columbus and St. Mary’s Parish will hold their annual Veterans Day Soup & Chili Supper Nov. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m at the Canton VFW.

Veterans eat free. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for kids (under 12).

Desserts and drinks included with price.

All proceeds will benefit the Canton VFW.