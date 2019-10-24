The Fulton County Clerk’s Office has announced it has collaborated with Fidlar Technologies to make requests for certified/uncertified copies of marriage license, marriage application and dissolution records easier and convenient to obtain with the use of their Official Records Online (ORO) software for copy requests.

LEWISTOWN — The Fulton County Clerk’s Office has announced it has collaborated with Fidlar Technologies to make requests for certified/uncertified copies of marriage license, marriage application and dissolution records easier and convenient to obtain with the use of their Official Records Online (ORO) software for copy requests.

The ORO website is secure, user-friendly and designed for use on a computer, phone or tablet. Payment may be made at the time of the request with a credit card. The site lists the documents that are available to be requested and the fee. ORO automatically emails notifications to the Clerk’s office for each copy requested. The Clerk’s Office is able to receive the request and track its progress from beginning to end.

The document fees are listed on the site. A convenience fee is charged for the service.

Jennifer Bankert, Fulton County Clerk, said, “We have been inundated with requests from individuals trying to obtain their driver’s license. Anyone that has changed their name must have a certified copy of their marriage record or dissolution to prove the chain of how their last name changed. This is due to the IN Secure ID law. Our office cannot take credit cards and this is a way for individuals to obtain records with their credit and debit cards. This also allows individuals out of our area to be able to obtain records in a quicker way. The link to ORO is located on the Fulton County Website at ww.fultonco.org.”