The Lady Indians downed Havana in two sets, 25-23, 25-11, in round two of IHSA Regional volleyball action Wednesday to improve their record to 29-8.

Kill Leaders: Sydney Shaeffer-14; Carli Heffren-6

Dig Leaders: Macy Mikulich-13; Sydney Shaeffer-6

ACE Leader: Macy Mikulich-1

Assist Leader: Carmyn Baldwin-17

Block Leaders: Sydney Shaeffer-6; Carli Heffren-5

Service Points: Kadee Bainter-12; Macy Mikulich-7