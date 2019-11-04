Well-known evangelist Franklin Graham is selling "Pray for 45" T-shirts to show support for President Donald Trump during the impeachment process.

Graham has called the inquiry, led by Democrats, an "attempt to tarnish" Trump, our nation's 45th president, according to the Raleigh, North Carolina, News & Observer.

The shirts are being sold online for $15.99.

"Wear this shirt as a reminder to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage and guide our President," the website says. "The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority, 'that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.'"

Proceeds will go to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, a group named after Franklin Graham's famous father. Billy Graham died in 2018. He was 99.

Franklin Graham has been a major Trump supporter, even leading a prayer at his inauguration. He has been outspoken on the topic of impeachment, calling it "a new low" and claiming Democrats "have weaponized" the impeachment process.