Edward Kelly, 86, of Aledo, died on November 2, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held at Noon, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Aledo First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Noon, prior to the services at church. Burial will be at the Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Aledo First Baptist Church. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

Ed was born on March 17, 1933, in Buffalo Prairie Township, the son of John and Glenna (Bull) Kelly. He attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Reynolds High School in 1951. While in school, he played basketball, ran track, and was co-captain or the football team his senior year. He later attended Cornell College where he played football. He married Gerranice J “Gerry” Bingman on March 22, 1953, in Edgington. Ed farmed with his loving and supportive wife for 66 years. He was a member of the Edgington Presbyterian Church for 8 years and served as treasurer. In 1969, he became a member of the Aledo First Baptist Church. He was a Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinal fan. Ed was an avid supporter of any activities his children and grandchildren were involved in. He was a member of the Westmer Booster Club and instrumental in purchasing lights for the football field. He coached several years of baseball, from little league through senior league.

Survivors include his wife, Gerry; children, Craig (Marcia) Kelly, Kevin (Margaret) Kelly, Kim (Butch) McCreight, and Corey (Devon) Kelly; grandchildren, Eric (Dody), Carrie (J.C.), Alexandria, Grace, Anne, Brittney (Chris), Tyson, Marcus, Ciara, Peyton and Kannon, 6 great grandchildren, Lauren (Randy), Austin, Brant, Paige, Aaron and Jordan.; 1 great-great grandchild, Harper; siblings, Darryl (Glenna) Kelly, Bill (Bernice) Kelly, Jeannene (Ron) McNall, Jim (Janice) Kelly, Sharon (John) Dowis, Connie (Gary ) Dellitt, and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Glenna Kelly, and a brother, Vincent.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.