Larry J. Mier, 79, of Illinois City, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Cremation rites were accorded. A graveside service will be 1 pm Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Illinois City Cemetery, Illinois City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Illinois City Cemetery Association, PO BOX 34, Illinois City, Ill. 61259. Arrangements are being handled by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Larry was born in Aledo, Illinois on April 8, 1940, a son of Elwin and Irene Bonynge Mier. He married Elda Frieberg on May 3, 1959 in Illinois City.

Larry was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Illinois City United Methodist Church and a volunteer with the Illinois City Fire Department for many years. Larry enjoyed attending the county fairs.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elda Mier, Illinois City; sons, Donnie Mier and Johnny (Diana) Mier, both of Illinois City; daughter-in-law, Lori Mier, Illinois City; and several grand and great-grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, son – Ricky Mier, granddaughter, Erin Mier and two sisters.

