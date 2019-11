CANTON-Come celebrate Family Read Night at Parlin Ingersoll Library!

Join them Thursday, Nov. 21, for a “night at the movies” with fun activities and stories.

Enter to win a prize by designing your own candy bar wrapper!

Activities will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration is not required but is highly recommended so they can estimate the number of supplies needed.

For more details please call, (309) 647-0328.