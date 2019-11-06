The Lewistown High School Band and Chorus will be going to Disney World in June of 2020.

LEWISTOWN-The Lewistown High School Band and Chorus will be going to Disney World in June of 2020.

A “Freezer Meal Fundraiser” will be held Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Building.

Participants will make 10 frozen dinners (each feeding five people) for $150 fee.

Reservations and payment are required before Thursday, Nov. 14.

All food and needed supplies provided.

Participants need to take part in meal assembly (takes two hours) and should bring a basket or HEAVY box.

Only 20 spots available.

ALL profits go towards helping get the LHS music kids to Disney World.

Meals include:

Crockpot Cheeseburger Soup, Taco Soup, Cracked Out Chicken Tater Tot Casserole, Crock Pot Lasagna, Cheesy Rigatoni, Crockpot Ranch Chicken, Crockpot Meatloaf, Crockpot Hawaiian Pork Chops, Crockpot Chicken Fajita, and Crockpot Applesauce BBQ Chicken.

Contact Elaine Stone, 219-3497 or ejstone68@yahoo.com to register and make payment.