CANTON-Canton Council met for their first meeting of November Tuesday.

Absent was John Lovell.

Excused from the meeting was Alderman Craig West.

In West’s absence, Finance Chair, Ryan Mayhew, presented West’s Legal & Ordinance report.

First on the docket was discussing, considering and voting on a resolution approving an insurance renewal with Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust for the City of Canton’s liability insurance for the policy year of Dec. 1, 2019-Dec. 1, 2020.

Dan Kiesewetter, Kiesewetter Insurance Agency was on hand to speak with Council about the upcoming insurance year, “It’s always nice to bring good news to Canton,” he began.

The past premium was $489,303.

The new premium will be $420,731.

Kiesewetter added he was pleased the City added Cyber Viability for City protection.

Quarterly meetings are held with Canton City Clerk Diana Pavely Rock, “I touch base with Diana several times a week,” said Kieswetter.”

The motion to approve the resolution passed unanimously by those present.

A resolution to approve insurance renewal with Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust for the City of Canton’s liability insurance for the policy year Dec. 1-2019-Dec. 1-2020 also passed.

A resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement between the Canton Union School District #66, the City of Canton and the Fulton County State’s Attorney’s office for the reciprocal reparation of certain offenses was adopted.

And, a resolution was adopted approving an intergovernmental agreement pertaining to the use of the street sweeper.

Among the communities interested in paying for the service are Cuba and St. David.

Alderman Quinn Mayhew asked if monies reaped from the agreement would be placed in the General Fund or another one.

Loan monies were taken from the Street Department Budget when the street sweeper was purchased. As such, monies from the intergovernmental agreement would be placed in the Street Department fund.

Alderman Ryan Mayhew also presented the Community & Industrial Development report in the absence of Alderman Lovell.

Permission was granted for a special event and road closure request submitted by Canton Main Street for the Old-Fashioned Christmas Walk to be held Dec. 6, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Under the Mayor’s Communication:

Mayor Kent McDowell appointed Caleb Hale Superintendent of the Water Treatment Plant and Michael Courtney Superintendent of the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Both appointments are until May 20, 2020.

McDowell also read a proclamation recognizing School Board Members’ Day-Nov. 15.

Read more about that in tomorrow’s Ledger.