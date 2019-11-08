Dickson Mounds Museum will host Adult Workshop: Essential Concepts of Wilderness Survival on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

LEWISTOWN — Dickson Mounds Museum will host Adult Workshop: Essential Concepts of Wilderness Survival on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Through hands-on experience, participants will learn how to prepare for the wilderness and survive the forces of nature. This program will highlight the most critical concepts of wilderness survival, focusing on wilderness preparation, fire starting, natural land navigation, shelter building, water purification and foraging.

This workshop is for adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required by Nov. 20, and space is limited. Participants must dress appropriately for the outdoors and will receive a list of required gear upon registration. Call Dickson Mounds Museum at 309-547-3721 to register or for more information. There is no fee to participate; however, donations are appreciated.