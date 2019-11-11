The story begins in Korea in 1953 - 1955 where Ralph Weber was in the Army. His grandson Evan Semple, later, also was in the Army from 2003 - 2010 in Iraq. These two mem where honored in the home of Ralph Weber on Nov. 10th, 2019 by representatives of "Quilt of Valor" Nancy Morris and Betty Haerr. These two men performed their duty, and helped to ensure the freedom we have today. The Quilt of Valor Foundation is group of quilter from all across the US, started by Catherin Roberts in 2003 after her own son was deployed in Iraq. These Quilts are to show support and pride for there time in harms way.