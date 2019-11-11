William (Bill) F. Barber, 85, of Olney, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 during his residence at Lavender Ridge. He was born on June 18, 1934 in Youngstown, OH, the son of William Sr. and Florence (Kupinsky) Barber. He married Anna Mae (Fritschle) on March 1, 1952 in St. Louis. MO where they first met.

Bill is survived by his wife, Anna Mae Barber, who was the love of his life and were married for 67 years. They had three wonderful children, Tony Barber of Olney, IL, Terry Barber-Tournaud (husband Al) of Ellington, CT, and Tammy Mehl (husband Dee) of Spring Hill, FL and six beautiful grandchildren and one lovely great grandchild; Keith Barber of Olney, IL, Shannon Corbet, (husband CJ and their daughter Sophie) of Chandler, AZ, Michelle Barber of Olney, IL, Alyssa Tournaud and Anthony Tournaud of Ellington, CT and Lucas Mehl (husband Adam) of Spring Hill, FL. He has one surviving brother, Dennis (wife Marsha) Barber of Flat Rock, MI.

Bill farmed for many years prior to taking ownership of what is known today as Bill’s Machine Shop in Olney, IL which he started in 1970. He worked until his retirement in 1999.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and William Barber Sr. of Michigan, his sister Lois Lambert of Ohio and brother Tom Barber of Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Olney, or the American Alzheimer’s organization.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney with Jeff Fleming of Olney officiating. Burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Park.