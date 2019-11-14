During their regular meeting Tuesday night, members of the Fulton County Board questioned how an employee was hired in the Public Defender’s Office.

LEWISTOWN — During their regular meeting Tuesday night, members of the Fulton County Board questioned how an employee was hired in the Public Defender’s Office.

Public Defender Nick Cotta had received permission from an associate judge to hire a secretary, assistant public defender and assistant public defender secretary following the reorganization of his office after the retirement of Walter Barra.

The two secretary positions have been filled, but, as noted during Tuesday’s meeting, Cotta is having difficulty in finding an assistant public defender.

However, board members said they were not notified an employee had been hired and questioned the salary increase for one of the secretaries.

Finance Chair Jason Myetich said he had believed that one of the secretaries would have a higher salary while the second secretary, the one working under the assistant public defender, would have a lower salary.

Myetich noted the assistant public defender secretary had actually been hired at a higher salary than had been budgeted.

“I disagree with how it was done,” said Myetich. “It should have been brought to use first… he’s out of his budget.”

A line item transfer listed on the agenda as transferring $5,933 from public defender assistant salary to secretary salary was pulled out of consent agenda onto action agenda.

“These people have to be paid,” noted board member Jason Strandberg. “They work for the county. The question is why it was done this way.”

State’s Attorney Justin Jochums said he believed because Cotta is having a difficult time filling the position of his assistant, he hired a more experienced secretary to help entice attorneys to apply.

“An attorney is only as good as the secretaries working for him,” Jochums said.

“I don’t believe there’s any malicious intent by Mr. Cotta at all,” said Chairman Patrick O’Brian, adding that he will be meeting with Cotta next week to discuss the matter.

The line item transfer was approved 16-4, with Vicki Hoke, Donna Hudson, Daniel Kumer and John Taylor voting against it and Cari Blodgett absent.

More coverage of the Fulton County Board will be published in Friday’s edition.