CANTON — Santa Paws is coming to town! Have your pet’s photo taken with Santa Claus.

The event will be held Sunday, Dec. 1 at Happy Hounds, 416 W. Locust Suite 3 in Canton, from noon to 4:30 p.m. and also Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Humane Society of Fulton County, 22988 IL Hwy 9 in Canton, from noon to 3 p.m.

Cost is $10 per frame. No appointment necessary.

All proceeds are used to care for animals at the Humane Society.