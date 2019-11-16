Hazel (Block) Smith, 93, of Rinard, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. Hazel was born on June 3, 1926, to William (Bill) and Ethel (Conard) Block. She married Robert H. Smith on April 20, 1946.

Hazel was a homemaker and helpmate to her husband of seventy years. She kept a large garden and enjoyed quilting and embroidery work. She treated everyone like family and visitors to her home never went away hungry. Hazel will be remembered for her kind words and generous spirit. Her homemade noodles, blackberry cobbler, and sweet tea will be missed at family reunions and church functions.

Hazel was a member of Blue Point Free Will Baptist Church near Cisne. She was a volunteer in the church nursery, rocking and singing to countless babies so that their mothers and fathers could attend the Sunday service.

Hazel was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert, her son Rex, three brothers Carroll, Harold, and Glen Block, one sister Ferne Bullard, and her parents. She is survived by daughter Peggy Dickey (Elbert), brother Jack Block; granddaughters Michelle Crawford, Julie Myskow (Jason), and Lisa Giesbrecht (Daniel); grandson Matthew Dickey; and several nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Taylor and Holden Crawford, Wyatt Myskow, Toby and Liam Giesbrecht, and Holly and Owen Dickey. Hazel also enjoyed a close friendship with Merl and Marilyn Holt. She thought of the Holts and their children and grandchildren as family.

Funeral Service will be 11am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9am – 11am prior to service. Burial will be in Cisne Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Blue Point Free Will Baptist Church or Clay County Hospice and will be accepted at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be given to the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com