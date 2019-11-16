CANTON—Some people think the subject of "Bluestockings," the show opening today at Canton High School, is no longer relevant.

After all, we say, women with college degrees, women in professions, women who have both careers and families are not uncommon.

When I started my undergraduate work in 1972 Illinois College forced female students to be back in their dorms at 10 p.m. on week nights and at midnight on Friday and Saturday. The male students, on the other hand, did not have any kind of curfew, even those of us who were 18. And male students were not allowed in women's dorms except for one day a month. It was only after student protests that things began to change, and by the time I graduated the women were allowed the same freedoms as the men.

Things are not changing as fast as we think.

"Bluestockings" deals with the fight of women for the right to an education. The struggles of the women -- and men -- who worked to give girls a chance to develop their minds in the face of tremendous opposition, and the plight of the girls themselves who were trying to determine their own identifies rather than bow to convention are still relevant in this age of the "Me Too" movement.

Director Amanda Vandermeer moves her cast deftly across the stage, making simple but effective set changes with a minimum of fuss and bother. The students also do well with their accents and, most importantly, they understand the motivations of their characters,

At the center of the show is excellent work by Addy Allard whose character depicts the struggles each of the young female students are facing. Allard is completely believable, whether in her no-nonsense approach to her studies or her passionate response to potential romance, and her stage presence is always strong even when she has no lines. Her performance provides a strong core for the rest of the cast.

As young female scholars, Alanah Howarter, Hannah Steck and Isabella Jarvis give each of their characters individual personalities which keep them from being simple cookie cutter stereotypes. All three have their moments but even when they are not the focus they are still alive and active, participating in the show rather than just filling up space.

Kaitlynn Tutt and Ciara Wallace are strong as examples of the compromises the young women under their care will have to make, providing clues as to how to deal with the circumstances at hand while working to change them. The two also offer strong contrasts as to those choices, with Tutt's character more content to work under the radar while Wallace's character is more confrontational. Both show a great deal of maturity in their portrayals which are strong without stealing focus.

While the show revolves around the women, several strong male characters are also present. At the top of the list are contrasting performances by Joseph Buczko and Haiden Lee as, respectively, an enthusiastic science professor and an insecure young student trying to make sense of the world and his place in it. Buczko is impressively enthusiastic while still able to show the struggles he is facing, and Lee is very successful at portraying a man fighting with both sides of his nature.

Strong performances also come from the young male students trying to decide which side they are on. Once again providing excellent contrasts are Mason Alig as a young romantic working to keep both sides of his personality happy, while Hunter Martin offers a headstrong advocate of the status quo. Filling out the male side are the fine work of Beau Slayton and Isaac Keck who are appropriately congenial and good-natured.

Mention must be made of the skillful work of Aaron Olson who portrays a variety of characters with vastly different points of view. Equally at home as an opinionated academic and as a lower class young man, Olson keeps everything believable and effective.

Rounding out the cast is good work by Haleigh Bohn, Medina Dona Bilalli, Kelsey Watson, Tyler Gallion and Ian Walker.

One of the most impressive things about this young cast were the times they were discussing difficult intellectual concepts many without any hesitation, almost as if they were engaged in a real college situation.

The Canton High School Thespian Club will present "Bluestockings" at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, in the Canton High School auditorium.

For a discussion of a topic which is still relevant today, see "Bluestockings."