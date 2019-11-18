Today

MACOMB

Colchester Area Historical Society meets, 7 p.m., Colchester City Hall Community room located near Friendway Park. A Yetter representative will present a program about Yetter Manufacturing. As of 2020, Yetters will have been in Colchester for 90 years

Nov. 20

MACOMB

Macomb Beautiful regular meeting, 11:30 a.m., The Old Dairy. Our speaker will be Tammy Camp from Camps Orchard, Roseville, Ill.

Nov. 21

MACOMB

Giving thanks potluck, 5 – 7 p.m., Western Illinois Museum. Giving thanks for our volunteers. Please bring a dish to share.

Nov. 22-23

MACOMB

The Swan Song, 7:30 p.m., Macomb Community Theatre, 10415 E. 1200th St., 1 ¼ mile south of Macomb High School. Call 309-837-1828 for information, reservation and tickets.

Nov. 23

MACOMB

Cookie Walk, 9 a.m. - noon, Macomb Art Center. Macomb Beautiful will be having a cookie walk to raise money for Chandler Park Christmas lights.

Nov. 30

Deadline to receive nominations for the 2020 Writing Women into History award. Nomination forms may be downloaded from the Macomb Feminist Network's website (www.macombfeminists.org) or by emailing Margaret Ovitt (Ovitt@macomb.com). Recipients of the award will be recognized on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10-noon at the Wesley Village Community Center.

Dec. 5

MACOMB

Citizens Bank Community & Senior's Day, 8:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m., 127 S. Side Square. Local health and community service providers offer goods and services - many of which are free - to all ages.

Dec. 7

MACOMB

Friends of the Library Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library Annex, 109 E. Jefferson St., featuring Non Fiction which includes History/Biography, Religion, Wellness, Cookbooks, etc. as well as Children/Youth Books, and Media.

Dec. 21

BOWEN, HANCOCK COUNTY

Soup Supper, 5 – 8 p.m., 103 W 5th St, Bowen. The volunteer fire department is holding a free will donation soup supper and silent auction with proceeds going towards equipment for the department. Santa & Mrs. Claus plan to visit at 6 p.m. Six bikes to be given away. Chili and vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, desserts, coffee, tea & lemonade.