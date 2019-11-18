MACOMB — The 14th annual "Stuff the Bus, Get Off Your Cans" food drive was held on November 6.

Sodexo Marketing Manager Anna Filson recently reported that the food drive gathered 6,000 nonperishable food items and $2,477 in monetary donations.

Recipients for the donations included Loaves & Fishes, Etc., Western Illinois Regional Council - Community Action Agency, the Western Illinois University Food Pantry, and the Salvation Army of Macomb.

Last year, the food drive collected 5,740 non-perishable food items and $1,122 in monetary donations. According to a press release, this year’s results surpassed the Spring 2019 Stuff the Bus event by 260 food items and more than $1,250 in donations.

Each year, WIU students, faculty, organizations, and volunteers help to organize donations, staff donation tables at grocery stores, and deliver the donations to the various food pantries. In addition, many local groups and businesses, including Edison Elementary, Hy-Vee, NTN-Bower Corporation, and more came together this year to help support the cause.

During the event on November 6, a Go West bus was parked outside of Sherman Hall during the day for donation drop-offs. For a small donation participants were able to pie local celebrities in the face, including Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, Sodexo General Manager Colby Rhodd, WIU Director of Financial Aid Terri Hare, and Kunes Country General Manager Michael Dennis.

WIU’s Parking Services also got involved. Parking citations $40 or less received on November 6 could be waived by donating non-perishable food items. There were also gift baskets raffled off, including a Chick-Fil-A gift basket, a Pepsi gift basket, The Old Dairy gift certificates, and more. Participants could enter the raffle with a food or monetary donation.

While it was previously held in the spring, Stuff the Bus has been moved to the fall semester starting this year. According to the press release, next year’s Stuff the Bus is planned for October 24 and November 4, 2020.

