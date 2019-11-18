Monday





 

 


Hillcrest City 11-7-19

Standings

                 Wins      Losses

    Team 3            44    28

    Gordo’s the Barn    41    31

    Knights of Columbus    40    32

    Orion Tool & Die     38    34   

    The Cellar        37    35

    Vandemore P&H    34    38

    Holland & Sons    22    32    40

    Moose 990        22    50

Team High Game            Team High Series

The Cellar 1235                The Cellar

Individual High Game            Individual High Series

Scott VanOpdorp     279        Jeff Draper 750

Jeff Draper        279

High Scores

750 Jeff Draper

736 Scott VanOpdorp

693 Marcus Williams

692 Dave Harden

678 Troy Emerick

648 Greg VanOpdorp

632 Evan Emerick

630 Gordon Talbot

628 Dan Speer

617 Dakota Einfedt

614 Chad Frank

601 JJ Cones

Maple City League  11 November  
Lee's Lanes                        56 - 40   
M T N T                             56 - 40  
Ahern Fire Protection        50 - 46  
Gary's Hometown Deli      50 - 46  
Happy Joe's                       48 - 48  
Crescent City Tap              44 - 52  
Pocket Pounders               42 -54   
M C P                                38 - 58   

Team game  Lee's Lanes       748
Team series  Lee's Lanes     2159   
High game   Chris Pruett      290   
High series Marcus Williams 748
Other high scores: Chris Pruett 725,
John Gearhart 685, Mark Williams 674,
Andrew Love 671, Les Ritter 654, Matt
Sanudo 652, Denny Lynch 627, Dakota
Einfeldt 615, Randy Anderson 615,
Kevin Holevoet 607

Henryettes League as of 11-05-2019
                                                                         W           L
1. Super M Ranch                                            52          44
2. C & S Antiques                                             52          44
3. Conrad Disposal Service                              51          45
4. Gayla's                                                          50          46
5. Lee's Lanes                                                   49          47
6. H & R Block                                                   49          47
7. Hawkeye ChemDry                                       42          54
8. Hazelwood Homes                                        39          57

Women's High Series: Char Daniels & LaRae DeKezel     558
High Women's Game: Styph Palmer   232
High Team Series:  Lee's Lanes  2788
High Team Game:  Hazelwood Homes  975

Other 200's: Glenda Kemnitz  208
Other +500's: Styph Palmer 545, Becky Hickenbottom 545,Gina Leonhardt 537,
Marty Hannah 512, Bev Grant 503