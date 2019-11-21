MACOMB — On Wednesday, 24 candles were lit in remembrance of the 24 transgender individuals who had lost their lives to violence in 2019.

The LGBTQA Resource Center at Western Illinois University held its first Trans* Day of Remembrance, a somber vigil held to mourn and remember transgender individuals who have been murdered.

The room was filled with the light of held candles by those mourning the lives that communities have lost as well as celebrating the lives that they had lived.

The vigil began with a speech by Grace Davis, a graduate assistant at the LGBTQA Resource Center, about the purpose and significance of Trans* Day of Remembrance, followed by a video about justice for transgender individuals. A vigil was then held in which students and staff members read off the names of the 24 people who have been killed this year. As each of their names were spoken, a candle was lit in remembrance. A solemn moment of silence followed.

“This benefits the WIU and Macomb community because it is vital to create a space for folks with these identities. We cannot let them go unnoticed. There are Trans* people here, just like everywhere else, and they deserve to be seen,” said Davis. “It is also a great opportunity to learn some things, and show support for the community.”

According to GLAAD, Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was murdered in Massachusetts in 1998. Having originally started as an internet-based project, it has evolved into an international day of action with the goal of drawing attention to violent acts committed against the transgender community.

For those interested in learning more about the transgender and queer community, Davis said that the LGBTQA Resource Center has many resources available to the community. In addition, Davis said that GLAAD and The Trevor Project are also good resources.

