GENESEO — Shortly after two-term Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda announced Nov. 12 that she would not seek a third term, 3rd Ward Alderman Sean Johnson told the Republic that he had been considering turning in petitions to earn the position of mayor on the March 17 ballot, but was still doing “due diligence.”

Johnson, a retired Geneseo police officer/detective from 1996-2016, has been Alderman since 2017. He is working as the Operations Manager for Edwards Ready Mix, serving the greater Henry County area, based in town on Chicago St.

My vision is one of fiscal conservatism.

“We need to work towards sustainability within the revenue streams we have,” Johnson said. “There needs to be better strategic planning within the city where we strike a balance between capital projects that are desired with those that are more immediately necessary.”

Johnson said his time on council taught him community feedback is invaluable to those who govern.

"We need to govern as a unified community of one where the voice of the public carries over to the actions the council takes.”

Johnson said serving as a police officer taught him communication skills and that people just want to be heard.

"They want to be listened to and they want to be appreciated. Even when we disagree in position on a matter, we still need to listen to those that we disagree with. We all have something to learn from each other. We all have vested value in our community. We all have desires for our community. The trick is to marry the two."

Johnson is a graduate of Geneseo High School and St. Ambrose University. He is married to Jolene for 20 years, together they have two children, Tenely, 17, and Jillian, 15.