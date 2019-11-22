ANNAWAN — At their meeting Wednesday, village board members discussed allowing recreational marijuana to be sold in Annawan.

Board members asked Annawan Police Chief Doug Elliott to draft an ordinance prohibiting the sale of recreational marijuana in the village.

Mayor Tim Wise said, “There is not a lot of information available as to how the State would regulate the sale of the marijuana and some of us feel if it is allowed in the village, it would be more accessible to minors and we don’t want that. We don’t feel the sale of recreational marijuana is a good fit for our town. We hold our town up to a higher standard.”

The board is expected to continue their discussion and review the ordinance prohibiting the sale of recreational marijuana at their meeting in December.

In other business, the board approved a contract with Ecology Solutions in the amount of $34 per ton, pending attorney approval, allowing Annawan to dispose of their garbage at the company’s landfill in Atkinson.

The board also approved closing U.S. Route 6 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, for the Love Light Tree Festival activities.

Trustees also learned a $1,000 donation was made from the Women’s Club to the Annawan Community Center.