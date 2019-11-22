The Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program, a federally funded program that helps put books in the hands of children, recently received a $1,000 donation from Alyson (Craver) Jensen, owner of 23rd Avenue Photography.

AVON-The Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program, a federally funded program that helps put books in the hands of children, recently received a $1,000 donation from Alyson (Craver) Jensen, owner of 23rd Avenue Photography.

Jensen was happy to donate the money to the program.

She said, "Every year, I try to give back in some way during the holiday season. When I decided to do Christmas mini sessions, I knew I wanted to take the money and donate it to a local organization. I knew the RIF program at AES was in need of funds and after researching the organization, I was more than happy to be able to help out. I truly love that the program benefits every single child in the elementary school."

Jensen completed the mini sessions Saturday, Nov. 16. Each session cost $125, all of which went to RIF.

According to Stephanie McKinley-Miller, better known as Mrs. M&M to those in the Avon area, "Mrs. Robyn Olson applied in 2000 to have a RIF program at Avon Elementary. The program received 75 percent federal funding and 25 percent local funding."

In 2011, M&M was asked to direct the program. She said, "Three distributions were held each year. As federal funds became more restrictive, our funding was cut in 2011. We could still have a RIF program, but would have to use all local funds to run it. I had to cut back to two distributions a year, which are held after each Book Fair. Through the years, the PTA, Lion’s Club, Federated Church Women, Harmon & Harmon Insurance, Avon Businessmen Association, Helping Hands and many individuals have made donations. When my mother died one of her memorials was to the RIF program (enough to fund two years)."

Other organizations that have donated in the past include Bushnell Rotary Club, Avon Women's Club, Avon Cub Scouts and the Methodist Church.

"So many individuals have been generous in their support over the years,” said M&M.