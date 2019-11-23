Kaylani Espinoza, a senior at Katella High School, has committed to playing softball and volleyball for Spoon River College next school year.

Kaylani will be the very first dual sports player for the SRC Snappers coming all the way from Anaheim, California.

SRC softball coach, John Bassett says, “We are excited to have Kayla joining our program next year! She has a rocket for an arm and an electric bat. She will fit in great with our team and we expect big things from her next year!”

Kaylani is an outfielder at her current school.

Kaylani was recognized as the Offensive Player of the Year on her volleyball team at Katella High.

“I am very excited to welcome Kaylani to our 2020 volleyball team. She will provide us with a lot of athleticism at the net as a middle blocker. She has a great vertical and a strong arm swing to really be a threat on offense. Defensively, she will put up a strong block for us.

I’m looking forward to seeing what she does as a Snapper!,” said SRC volleyball coach Makenna Barker.